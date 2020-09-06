 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Goals to take over America
0 comments

Letter: Goals to take over America

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

How refreshing to see pages devoted to the history and nature of our area! We are all hurting, scared and mad about what is occurring in our country.

We now know that this is happening, step by step, according to the "List of 45 Communist/Socialist Goals" to take over America. (These goals were read to Congress on Jan. 10, 1963). They included: getting control of schools, deleting study of history, use students to foment public protests, infiltrate the press, radio, and movies, eliminate sculpture from parks and buildings, break down moral standards, eliminate prayer, discredit the Bible, discredit American Founding Fathers, transfer power of arrest from police to social agencies, discredit the family, create violence and insurrections using students and special interest groups, use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals...etc.

There is an answer to all of this. It involves each one of us (the good and the bad) and is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

RUTH BLEVINS

GILES COUNTY

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Keep your mouth shut

The staff who selects your letters to be printed need to be more selective. I became infuriated on Saturday, July 25, after reading a letter t…

Letters

Letter: Just wondering

I was just wondering if anyone else is bothered by the fact that the Democratic vice president choice was picked for skin color and gender and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert