Letter: Goals to take over America

How refreshing to see pages devoted to the history and nature of our area! We are all hurting, scared and mad about what is occurring in our country.
We now know that this is happening, step by step, according to the "List of 45 Communist/Socialist Goals" to take over America. (These goals were read to Congress on Jan. 10, 1963). They included: getting control of schools, deleting study of history, use students to foment public protests, infiltrate the press, radio, and movies, eliminate sculpture from parks and buildings, break down moral standards, eliminate prayer, discredit the Bible, discredit American Founding Fathers, transfer power of arrest from police to social agencies, discredit the family, create violence and insurrections using students and special interest groups, use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals...etc.
There is an answer to all of this. It involves each one of us (the good and the bad) and is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14.
RUTH BLEVINS
GILES COUNTY
