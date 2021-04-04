 Skip to main content
Letter: God bless America
Letter: God bless America

Thank you, George N. Gates of Lexington ("Thank you, President Trump," March 5 letter). That was the best editorial I have read. It was short and to the point. It is surprising to me that the paper even printed it. But maybe this is a start in a new direction. Wouldn't it be wonderful if everyone shared your thoughts? But as long as we have leadership like we have now, we are in terrible shape. Biden cannot spell leadership, much less run our country! And Nancy P. that is a joke and a disaster waiting to happen.

William Kopcial, Roanoke

 

