Letter: God spoke directly to audience through prophets

This is a response to the letter dated October 4: “Consider what Christ said and did.” That writer argues that Christ was silent on pro-life issues and the practice of homosexuality, implying that Jesus was not concerned about such things. An argument from silence is often a weak argument. Christians believe that Christ is God, and God spoke and acted during both the Old Testament and the New Testament eras. God spoke directly to his audience, and he spoke through his prophets.
While Jesus offered grace, he upheld the Old Testament Law (Matt. 5:17-20) that defines sin. He also upheld civil law and order (Matt. 22:15-21; Rom. 13:1). God condemned homosexual acts, murder, and a host of other sins (Matt. 5; Gen. 18, 19; Rom. 1, 2; 1 Cor. 6:9-11). He upheld the sanctity of life—even the lives of pre-born and little children (Psalm 139:13-16; Deut. 12:31). Jesus forgave those who turned from sin, not those who celebrate it (Luke 5:32; John 8:1-11; John 3:16-18). We are all sinners, but Jesus offers forgiveness. See testimonies of such love at www.changedmovement.com, and https://christiananswers.net/life/stories-abortion.html.
Douglas F. Turner, Roanoke
