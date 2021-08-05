Letter: Good luck returning money to IRS

I guess I am finished laughing enough to write this quick letter to editor.

I couldn't let this one go without sharing. I received a child stimulus check and I have no small child in home.

So I called IRS to find out how to return. After asking multiple people in the office she said you will have to call back in a few days, we do not have any info on how to return payments.

OK now you can get a good laugh this morning. Guess no one has ever tried to return monies to IRS.

Well I will put it in my savings until one day they will find the error, or NOT.

Melinda Setzer, Roanoke