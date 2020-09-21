Letter: Good news during the pandemic

With all the news of the coronavirus new cases going around and the fear of students going back to school I thought it would be a great idea to hear a bit of good news and point out that dining services at Virginia Tech have done an astounding job of keeping both students and staff safe by taking every precaution possible with keep their facilities clean and helping stop the spread of false information going around.
I would also like to personally say thank you to the staff at Turner Place on Tech's campus for not just doing all that I just mentioned but being a great support to me in my time of recent very poor health which is in no way related to the virus. They have given me a better outlook on life and helped keep my spirits up as they chug along in these very rough times by offering any support they can and always keeping me in their thoughts and prayers. Never have I worked for such an amazing group of people and only hope to one day be able to pay them back or be able to pay it forward through their amazing example of knowledge, strength, discipline support and professionalism.
Thank you so much Virginia Tech and the Dining Services staff for being a leader in this time where those who lead well are in short supply. Keep shining your light as brightly as possible and continue to innovate going forward with all that you do.
CHARLES ROBINS
CHRISTIANSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!