Letter: Good news for TV reception
0 comments

Letter: Good news for TV reception

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Regarding the letters for channel 7's poor TV reception: There is good news. Starting this year the FCC is allowing TV stations to switch over to a new type of signal called 3.0. It is much more powerful and travels further. TV stations can offer internet and pay for view service. TV stations in Charlotte and Raleigh are switching to the new signal this year. It's time for all TV stations in Roanoke to make the switch due to the mountainous terrain.

ROBERT DAVID MASON

BLACKSBURG

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Mask wearing

This is in response to the Dave Noller July 7 letter about mask wearing in Blacksburg local stores.

Letters

Letter: There is no debate

Thank you for your coverage of the recent Montgomery County School Board meeting. I want to explain something to Jamie Bond and all the other …

Letters

Letter: IQ test

I walk my dog virtually every day along a stretch of Deyerle Road between Mudlick Road and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke City. The posted speed li…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News