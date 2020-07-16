Letter: Good news for TV reception

Regarding the letters for channel 7's poor TV reception: There is good news. Starting this year the FCC is allowing TV stations to switch over to a new type of signal called 3.0. It is much more powerful and travels further. TV stations can offer internet and pay for view service. TV stations in Charlotte and Raleigh are switching to the new signal this year. It's time for all TV stations in Roanoke to make the switch due to the mountainous terrain.
ROBERT DAVID MASON
BLACKSBURG
