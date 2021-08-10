Letter: Good news

On Wednesday, July 14, we started a road trip from Roanoke to Westport, Connecticut, for a family visit.
Somewhere between Buchanan and Staunton, a truck drove over a yard long piece of plastic tubing which then hit our car, puncturing the radiator (unbeknownst to us).
We decided it was time for a pit stop in Verona (now we saw water from the AC but no antifreeze). After we were back in the car and merging into northbound Interstate 81 traffic, the car engine suddenly seized up and the car stopped moving forward without shuddering and shaking.
We pulled onto the shoulder, stopped, tried again, stopped. Turned off the engine (when in doubt reboot). We were going nowhere.
I called AAA and was told a wrecker would be dispatched as soon as possible to take the car back to Roanoke.
The shoulder area was not big and I was afraid to get out of the driver's seat because I would be right in the path of many, many big trucks. A truck pulled up behind us, we thought it was the wrecker but in fact it was Virginia Department of Transportation man.
This is the good part: VDOT has a FREE roadside assistance services that comes to your aid with a bit of gas, some water, tire changing equipment traffic cones, lights, etc.
He stayed with us until the wrecker finally arrived. When I remarked that I never heard of this services, he said they don't advertise it. But that there are signs saying state police with a phone number.
I have seen those signs and always assumed I would call them if I was being shot at from another car. That is how you get to VDOT man.
We were very lucky. If we had been in the flow of interstate traffic with many, many trucks and if our car had suddenly quit working while going 70 mph we would be dead. Instead we are safely home.
Thanks to AAA, VDOT man and a very good friend who came and got us.
Helen Ardan, Roanoke