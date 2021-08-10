Letter: Good news

On Wednesday, July 14, we started a road trip from Roanoke to Westport, Connecticut, for a family visit.

Somewhere between Buchanan and Staunton, a truck drove over a yard long piece of plastic tubing which then hit our car, puncturing the radiator (unbeknownst to us).

We decided it was time for a pit stop in Verona (now we saw water from the AC but no antifreeze). After we were back in the car and merging into northbound Interstate 81 traffic, the car engine suddenly seized up and the car stopped moving forward without shuddering and shaking.

We pulled onto the shoulder, stopped, tried again, stopped. Turned off the engine (when in doubt reboot). We were going nowhere.

I called AAA and was told a wrecker would be dispatched as soon as possible to take the car back to Roanoke.

The shoulder area was not big and I was afraid to get out of the driver's seat because I would be right in the path of many, many big trucks. A truck pulled up behind us, we thought it was the wrecker but in fact it was Virginia Department of Transportation man.

This is the good part: VDOT has a FREE roadside assistance services that comes to your aid with a bit of gas, some water, tire changing equipment traffic cones, lights, etc.