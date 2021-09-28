Letter: Good plants and bad plants

I understand the right of way needs to be cleared for the overhead lines. However, this last time recently azaleas, dogwoods, spirea that had never been in the way before were chopped down. I have lived in my house 31 years and the azaleas, dogwoods, spirea were planted long before that. What is really upsetting is one dogwood was cut down that was not close to the lines and definitely not under them. Not even close. Yet some trash growth was left near the lines and under them. I do not understand. Do they not know good plants from bad?