Letter: Good Samaritans or indifferent bystanders

Years ago, my husband saw signs of termite damage.

Unfortunately, I chose to ignore the obvious. He persisted, so I called an exterminator. The termites were in the garage, headed inside. Had we not intervened, a bad situation would have been worse.

The termites taught me three lessons: my husband loves to be right, a bad situation can become worse if not addressed, and to be penny-wise, but pound-foolish is anything but wise.

How are termites and the Federal Budget Fiscal Year 2022 connected? Both are expensive, neither should be ignored, and the time to handle the problem is now.

Did you know that Congress allocates half of 1% of the fiscal budget towards poverty reducing international aid?

Are you aware that such funding receives bipartisan Congressional support?

Did you know that Representative Ben Cline is a member of the U.S. House Committee on the Budget?

As a fiscal conservative, I am aware of our nation’s significant monetary needs. Spending more money is never my goal when funding my household, but some expenses are necessary and to ignore the necessity can create greater problems.