Letter: Good Samaritans or indifferent bystanders

Years ago, my husband saw signs of termite damage.
Unfortunately, I chose to ignore the obvious. He persisted, so I called an exterminator. The termites were in the garage, headed inside. Had we not intervened, a bad situation would have been worse.
The termites taught me three lessons: my husband loves to be right, a bad situation can become worse if not addressed, and to be penny-wise, but pound-foolish is anything but wise.
How are termites and the Federal Budget Fiscal Year 2022 connected? Both are expensive, neither should be ignored, and the time to handle the problem is now.
Did you know that Congress allocates half of 1% of the fiscal budget towards poverty reducing international aid?
Are you aware that such funding receives bipartisan Congressional support?
Did you know that Representative Ben Cline is a member of the U.S. House Committee on the Budget?
As a fiscal conservative, I am aware of our nation’s significant monetary needs. Spending more money is never my goal when funding my household, but some expenses are necessary and to ignore the necessity can create greater problems.
The World Bank estimates that the impacts of COVID-19 will cause between 143 and 163 million people to fall into poverty in 2021, the first rise in extreme poverty globally in 20 years.
Our nation will encounter more refugees when home-nations cannot provide for the basic needs of its citizens. Therefore, it is critically important to increase funding that supports sustainable solutions to poverty, changing climates and disease.
When international assistance is driven by moral imperative, our nation signals that the common good and solidarity with those experiencing poverty are critical components of our U.S. global leadership. Prioritizing integral human development is in line with long-term U.S. goals to create a more peaceful and prosperous world.
“Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love." St. Teresa of Calcutta. If you agree, please email Representative Ben Cline urging him to seek increased international poverty-reducing development and humanitarian assistance in Fiscal Year 2022. Thank you.
Janet Schell, Roanoke