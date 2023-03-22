The newly elected House Republican majority passed (Jan. 9) a new set of rules severely weakening the ability of the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate members of Congress for wrongdoing. This was done under the guise of eliminating government waste — of course it had nothing to do with their unethical behavior.

Another Republican “must pass” bill didn’t target inflation or immigration — the subjects of Republicans’ repetitive Biden bashing — but defunding the IRS. This bill doesn’t ensure all Americans and corporations pay their fair share; instead the end result will be more than $100 billion in lost government revenue from those ultra-wealthy and corporations enjoying “special” tax breaks. Presently the richest 1% of Americans evade $163 billion in taxes each year but, again, Republicans legislate to protect the wealthiest.

Up next: Republicans have vowed to cut Social Security/Medicare/Medicaid under the pretext of budget reductions.

While doing their typical clown show, Republicans criticized Democrats’ request to raise the debt ceiling. Republicans continue to play Russian roulette with the U.S. economy and its "Full Faith and Credit," seemingly forgetting how they raised the debt ceiling three times under Trump. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the national debt had jumped to $27.75 trillion, up 39% from $19.95 trillion when Trump was sworn in.

During Trump’s four years and “Tough on China” term, Chinese spy balloons went over U.S. soil three times without any action taken, but Republicans are criticizing President Biden over one Chinese spy balloon ordered shot down over the uninhabited ocean, protecting people from falling debris.

Republicans long for a return to the 1950s, refusing to move the country forward by their legislating against women and their right to control their bodies; against climate change protections; against protecting every American's right to vote; against sensible gun controls; and demonstrating their white supremacy ideology by disbanding the House’s Civil Rights panel.

Complete failures in terms of actual policies to fix real problems, but excelling in their disingenuous showboating, carping and hypocrisy.

S.A. Miller, Hardy