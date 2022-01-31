 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP needs to quit harping on CRT

It has not taken Republicans long to sign measures and to try to pass bills for which there has not been a call for except from other "intelligent" Republicans. Youngkin is right — critical race theory is "using race to divide us." Not by public school teachers who are not teaching it, which nobody is, but by Republicans using it as a dog whistle to rally their "troops" to an imaginary fight.

They are wanting to make CRT the new evolutionary call so they can have another Scopes trial. Go back to teaching young children that Black people were happy to come over here in chains and came dancing off the boats. Heaven forbid they should be taught the real reason they were brought here, and why their ancestors fought a lost cause.

They could not accept the reality and the "new" delegates like Wren Williams refuse to accept it now, over 160 years later. Try doing what is right for a change instead of what will get you reelected. You can do more for a lot more people. 

Jim Pittendrigh, Boones Mill

