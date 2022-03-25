Letter: GOP pushing us toward autocracy

The whole world has rallied in support of freedom and democracy, and to save Ukraine. Think about it. Freedom and democracy go hand-in-hand and define who we are as Americans. All Americans — regardless of political party — should be pulling in the same direction, in support of freedom and democracy and against a Russian dictator who acts as a war criminal.

While Democrats in Congress and the White House have fought tooth and nail to impose tougher sanctions on Russia and are solidly on the side of freedom and democracy, it's disheartening to see a morally bankrupt GOP and its right-wing propaganda outlets side with Russian tyranny and anti-democratic aggression.

Similarly, the GOP blocked progress on freedom-to-vote legislation and has erected barriers to voting at the state level in its war on voters and democracy. Why are Republicans determined to keep hard working Americans from voting? Are they afraid they cannot win fair and square? Voting is a pillar of our freedom and democracy. In every election, every voice must be heard and every vote must be counted.

For democracy to work for all of us, it must include everybody! The GOP must learn a basic tenet of American democracy — voters pick our leaders, not the other way around. We're not Russia and we'll never become Russia as long as we refuse to give in to GOP attempts to push us toward autocracy.

Federico Cura, Arlington