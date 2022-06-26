Letter: GOP solution: The hardening of America

The majority of Americans, including many gun owners, favor measures to limit access to guns and a ban on military-style weapons. The House of Representatives has sent two major control measures to the Senate: the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 and the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021. Both measures stalled in the Senate. The calloused hearts of 50 Republican senators are enabling impassioned Second Amendment zealots to hold Americans hostage.

Their solution to the recent killings is to “harden” the targets. This involves locked doors, guards and security devices for every school, hospital, courthouse, market, arena, place of worship, bar, restaurant or almost any location where people gather — all this expense to protect unreasonable demands for unhindered access to guns, including military-grade weapons.

Do we want to live in a country where representatives with hardened hearts force “hardened” public spaces upon us in order to satisfy the unreasonable demands of the minority of gun owners? The current unyielding positions of the minority on gun rights threaten the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all of us. As the November election approaches, consider whether you would rather live in a society where unchecked citizens armed with powerful weapons limit our freedom of movement, or one in which restrictions on gun ownership allow us to go to school, work and the grocery store without fearing for our lives.