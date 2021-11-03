Letter: GOP thirsts for the ring of power

In The Roanoke Times Oct. 11 edition the GOP’s second ranking member of the House of Representatives Steve Scalise was quoted as saying “that a number of states did not follow their passed laws that govern the election of the president.”

In other words, a repeat of the claim that the election was stolen or invalid as if voting procedures in those states would have only miraculously benefited only one party in the November election.

Republicans also have benefited from easy access to the voting process. After all they did gain 15 seats in the House of Representatives.

J.R.R. Tolkien in his books “The Hobbit” and the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings” describes a world where characters seek out the “ ring of power” and some who take on the mission to destroy it.

Tolkien writing between the two world wars describes how the obsession for power corrupted and destroyed “the race of men.” Two of Tolkien’s characters Sauron and Gollum are two characters who seek out the “ring of power.” Gollum says that the “Hobbit Bilbo tricked him and stole his precious from him.”

In today’s world, power is sought not through magic rings but through political parties and accumulation of wealth. Unfortunately there is not much separation between the two.