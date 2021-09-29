Letter: Government undermining democracy

It’s ironic that the federal government will spend trillions of dollars and thousands of lives trying to establish democracy in unlikely places (Afghanistan and Iraq) while the states systematically undermine and threaten democracy in the United States. The states are joined by some members of Congress.

Voter-suppression laws make voting difficult by such measures as eliminating polling places and limiting early voting options.

Intensely partisan gerrymandering ensures that legislators remain in power rather than allowing citizens to choose their representatives.

These actions silence the voices of voters. Restoring all the provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (the John Lewis Voting Rights Act) or passing the For the People Act would offer voting protections nationally, but many partisans in Congress would rather manipulate votes for their own aims than give people choices.

The General Assembly of Virginia passed laws in 2020 that changed the state from one of the hardest in which to vote to one more in line with states that value the votes of the people.

We voted for a constitutional amendment to establish a bipartisan commission to draw district lines to mitigate partisan gerrymandering.