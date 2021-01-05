Letter: Governments have duties

Regarding Herb Detweiler’s comments (Dec. 16 letter) on the subject of (federal, state, local) governments’ efforts to protect the public health during the current pandemic, I am in substantial agreement with his overall argument.
I do disagree with his use of the word “right.” Individuals have both “rights” and “duties,” what my father called “responsibilities." For each “right” there are corresponding “duties” or “responsibilities” incumbent on the individual in exercising that right. Governments, however, do not have “rights”; governments do have “duties.” And in the current pandemic one of governments’ duties is making meaningful attempts to protect the public health in accordance with the laws passed by the peoples’ representatives to those various levels of government.
And, as individuals, each of us has a duty to act in a manner consistent with those laws passed by our representatives so we may protect our families, friends and neighbors, and not to do so is to be derelict in one’s duty to those same family, friends and neighbors.
Dana Jacobs, Blue Ridge