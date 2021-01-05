 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Governments have duties
0 comments

Letter: Governments have duties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Herb Detweiler’s comments (Dec. 16 letter)  on the subject of (federal, state, local) governments’ efforts to protect the public health during the current pandemic, I am in substantial agreement with his overall argument.

I do disagree with his use of the word “right.” Individuals have both “rights” and “duties,” what my father called “responsibilities." For each “right” there are corresponding “duties” or “responsibilities” incumbent on the individual in exercising that right. Governments, however, do not have “rights”; governments do have “duties.” And in the current pandemic one of governments’ duties is making meaningful attempts to protect the public health in accordance with the laws passed by the peoples’ representatives to those various levels of government.

And, as individuals, each of us has a duty to act in a manner consistent with those laws passed by our representatives so we may protect our families, friends and neighbors, and not to do so is to be derelict in one’s duty to those same family, friends and neighbors.

Dana Jacobs, Blue Ridge

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Legalize marijuana

The MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act of 2019 (H.R. 3884) passed in the House 12/3/2020. In a weekly e-newsletter …

Letters

Letter: How to gain public trust

A number of officials have been asking publicly how they could gain public trust because only something like 50% of health-care workers and ot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert