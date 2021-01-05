Letter: Governments have duties

I do disagree with his use of the word “right.” Individuals have both “rights” and “duties,” what my father called “responsibilities." For each “right” there are corresponding “duties” or “responsibilities” incumbent on the individual in exercising that right. Governments, however, do not have “rights”; governments do have “duties.” And in the current pandemic one of governments’ duties is making meaningful attempts to protect the public health in accordance with the laws passed by the peoples’ representatives to those various levels of government.