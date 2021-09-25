Letter: Governor of Texas gives pro-lifers hope

Now is the time. Don't wait to take these steps toward becoming a pro-life activist.
Myself, along with many others have said, "Why should I get involved? How can one person make a difference?"
I think our question should be asked instead, "Why should I not get involved?" Texas' governor has made a difference in saving many lives with a stroke of his pen. The Senate Bill 8 passed banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The governor said, "In Texas we work to save lives." Due to this bill passing, other states are rethinking on their abortion laws, Mississippi, Arkansas, Florida and Missouri. These are conservative states. However, we are now voting for a new governor so there is hope for us. Along with hope, start today as the pro-life community needs a new focus, a new commitment and a new energy. Despite the obstacle, it's time to take action. Following are some simple steps to get you started on the road to becoming a pro-life activist.
Write your congressman, write letters to the editor of your newspaper in support of pro-life positions on contemporary issues, volunteer at your pregnancy support centers, put your money to work, donate to pro-life organizations, push for abstinence training program in local schools, pray about adopting a child, or being a foster parent to those who often don't find homes. Start a pro-life action team at your church. Help these mothers who have decided not to abort their baby. The pregnancy centers offer help, a phone call could get you involved and also be there months afterward when they have their baby and also pray for these women. Pray for the women who feel they do not have a choice but to terminate their pregnancy. Reach out to them, showing them they do have a choice.
Mother Teresa addressed the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the victims of a human rights violation. She ended with: "That human life is a gift of immeasurable worth, and that it deserves, always everywhere to be treated with the utmost dignity and respect." She did not live to see dignity and respect to all women restored.
1 Corinthians 16:13,14
Melinda Setzer, Roanoke