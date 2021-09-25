Letter: Governor of Texas gives pro-lifers hope

Now is the time. Don't wait to take these steps toward becoming a pro-life activist.

Myself, along with many others have said, "Why should I get involved? How can one person make a difference?"

I think our question should be asked instead, "Why should I not get involved?" Texas' governor has made a difference in saving many lives with a stroke of his pen. The Senate Bill 8 passed banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The governor said, "In Texas we work to save lives." Due to this bill passing, other states are rethinking on their abortion laws, Mississippi, Arkansas, Florida and Missouri. These are conservative states. However, we are now voting for a new governor so there is hope for us. Along with hope, start today as the pro-life community needs a new focus, a new commitment and a new energy. Despite the obstacle, it's time to take action. Following are some simple steps to get you started on the road to becoming a pro-life activist.