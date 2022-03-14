Letter: Governor, remove the 'tip line'

This letter was submitted to Gov. Youngkin and to the tip line on behalf of Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley on Feb. 11:

Dear Gov. Youngkin,

We are a racially, culturally and theologically inclusive ecumenical organization of Christian women whose origin in Roanoke dates back to 1943. For nearly 80 years we have celebrated unity in diversity and worked for a world of peace and justice through our Church Women United of the Roanoke Valley unit. Because of our diversity we have learned hard truths about each other's life experiences, and we have sometimes been uncomfortable. That is our strength. That is how we grow together.

We are adamantly opposed to the "help education" tip line and any efforts to encourage people to report teachers allegedly engaged in teaching "inherently divisive concepts" in public schools. Many women in our CWU organization built stellar careers in education, and they will tell you that teaching accurate and authentic history is essential to encouraging students to think beyond their own experiences in an effort to understand our world and each other. Efforts to limit that dialog and to define "divisive practices" by each individual's standards will hinder our movement toward ending racism and other social injustices and make it more difficult for us to become a more just and peaceful society.

We urge you to remove the "tip line" from the internet at once. Let educators educate and let us all work together toward a better understanding of our world and of each other through open and honest dialog. This dialog will make us uncomfortable, but it is necessary if we are to continue to strive to understand and love each other as human beings created in the image of God and to build a better world for all.

Sincerely, Church Women United of the Roanoke Valley

Sue Ranson, President

Barbara Pendergrass Richmond, Past President

Diane Kelly, Communications Chair