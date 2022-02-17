Letter: Governor's appointee will stand for the unborn

Congratulations to Angela Sailor who has been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as the new chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer.

Among her duties is that of being an ambassador for the unborn. This is one of the most important parts of her new position because it recognizes that babies in the mother's womb are in fact human beings who need to be protected from the abomination of abortion.

Each and every person deserves a chance to live the life that was given to them by our God. I encourage all "pro-life" advocates to support Angela Sailor's efforts to protect the unborn. Again thank you Gov. Youngkin for keeping your promises to the people of Virginia.

Dick Robers, Roanoke