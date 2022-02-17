 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Governor's appointee will stand for the unborn

Congratulations to Angela Sailor who has been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as the new chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer.

Among her duties is that of being an ambassador for the unborn. This is one of the most important parts of her new position because it recognizes that babies in the mother's womb are in fact human beings who need to be protected from the abomination of abortion.

Each and every person deserves a chance to live the life that was given to them by our God. I encourage all "pro-life" advocates to support Angela Sailor's efforts to protect the unborn. Again thank you Gov. Youngkin for keeping your promises to the people of Virginia. 

Dick Robers, Roanoke 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pay up, all you sick people

The recent letter to the editor from an obviously compassionate correspondent from Troutville demanding that unvaccinated individuals who cont…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert