Letter: Governor's race tight since voters won't depart from familiar names

Having relatives in Roanoke, I read The Roanoke Times editorial, "Four reasons the governor's race is so close" (July 28). I truly believe that voters in Virginia are like everyplace else: they tend to vote for familiar names and are unwilling to investigate alternative candidates for office.

Generally, the old maxim for statewide or federal office is that a candidate must have "a big name and deep pockets" to even have a ghost of a chance at statewide office. Gone are the days when people leisurely ate breakfast or supper and casually examined the daily newspaper or television broadcast news which ran "biographies and platforms of candidates" instead of today's rabid, froth at the mouth soundbites which capture the attention of political junkies on Facebook or Twitter.

One attribute that I don't like (and never have liked) is "gossip." Yet, rumors, innuendo and even political dog-fighting seem to be in vogue. Our beloved nation has lost its moral compass. Many people are so jaded that they may vote for Terry McAuliffe simply because he is an ex-governor and some lazy voters may simply cast a ballot assuming the guy must know what he is doing, even though his first win as governor was actually a pretty limp win.