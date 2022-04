Regarding the visit from Ukrainian journalists: God bless The Roanoke Times and all the good people who help keep our democracy running. We still have the freedom to disagree, to be noisy and tactless about it. Our liberty was watered by the blood of patriots, a gift to be protected; it includes people with whom I disagree, but from whom I can learn by listening. I'm grateful to the Times staff for being who you are, doing what you do. Keep it up.