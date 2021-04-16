Letter: Great job

I just returned home from receiving my second vaccine at CVS on Plantation Road, and I give CVS 5 stars for how they handled it all.

When I arrived, I checked in on my cell phone while in the car. I was early but found out I had to wait until 15 minutes before the time of the scheduled appointment before I could let them know I had arrived. The app would not allow me to even check in before 15 minutes ahead of the appointment. It only took a minute or two to sign in at the desk near the front.

I had my card from my first vaccine at this location so it was very easy. It only took 10 minutes of standing in line before I received my vaccine, another 15 with the timer to make sure I was OK and had no side effects.

I was in and out by 12. It even took less time this go around because they had a person checking temperature and writing on the card for each person in line.

I just wanted to give them a shout out for a job well done. They had two pharmacists giving injections. I was even able to get the same gentleman I had for my first vaccine and he even remembered me. I never felt the needle in either injection.

Blessings to all the many folks who have worked so many hours getting us the vaccine and for the many workers across the country helping.

Melinda Setzer, Roanoke