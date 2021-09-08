Letter: Greed manifest

Statesmen take notice.

The ruling by the State Corporation Commission to permit additional rate increases on Southwest Virginians for the preservation of coal-fired plants is a mistake justified by corporate monopolist greed.

Virginia has long been frustrated by coal-plant owners squeezing every drop of money out of dilapidated plants. Appalachian Power Co. insists we provide generous profit (10-14% annually) for their protected monopoly, but in 2021 more than 60% of our electricity is still produced by inefficient coal burning.

The money we gave them wasn’t invested, it was turned into shareholder dividends, just look at the stock price after 2007 when the laws were rewritten for their benefit.

Our laws were written to protect these barons, giving them a “justified” profit margin for capital projects, but they used this sacred trust to enrich themselves by cutting maintenance costs and investment while charging Virginians for wasteful projects.

This is an Afghanistan of carbon infrastructure, built to crumble the minute we take away their monopoly. Their badly maintained coal trains and water retention ponds have dumped thousands of tons of coal and coal ash into our rivers and streams, leaving Virginians to clean up and foot the bill.