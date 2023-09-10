Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, is a leader in bird conservation by introducing the Federal Bird Safe Buildings Act of 2023. This bipartisan bill would amend the law dealing with public buildings to include practices and strategies that prevent bird collisions.

Up to a billion birds perish each year as a result of collisions. Glass window collisions are especially common. Birds cannot perceive glass when it's transparent and if it's reflective, birds perceive their habitat. Lights are another cause of collisions. Migrating birds can become confused and run into lit objects.

Fortunately, solutions, such as external insect screens, tapes and decals, red lights, and other proven methods exist to protect birds from collisions. Rep. Griffith’s legislative effort will help ensure that federal buildings implement these solutions. Birds and buildings will both benefit from this bill.

The Atlantic Flyway, a key migratory route, runs through Virginia. Making public buildings safe would ensure that Virginia’s birds and those migrating through the state survive and thrive. The proposed bill follows past statewide efforts to protect birds, like a 2021 rulemaking to reduce avoidable bird deaths through an industry permitting system.

American Bird Conservancy Action Fund thanks Rep. Griffith for his continued leadership on this bill. Since 2015, Rep. Griffith has supported bird-safe buildings legislation. His dedication to this commonsense legislation makes him a true champion for birds and raises Virginia’s profile as a state leader in bird conservation.

Steve Holmer, VP of Policy, American Bird Conservancy, Washington, D.C.