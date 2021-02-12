 Skip to main content
Letter: Griffith (and Cline and all the others)
Letter: Griffith (and Cline and all the others)

The frustrations and disappointment among Mr. Griffith’s constituents, myself included, have been clearly articulated in many letters to the editor in this paper. I, too, find his actions yet another demonstration of his failure to act in a responsible and appropriate manner. Frankly, he failed to represent us. I expect elected officials to listen to and represent the people who elected him (or her). And I do not expect my elected officials to act in a manner that fosters insurrection and violence against others.

I will not rehash all the points that friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District have outlined. What I want to point out is that Mr. Griffith ran unopposed in 2020. Want a better Congressman? Well then, we must find a worthy opponent who can beat Mr. Griffith next election. Start looking now. There is no time to delay.

Susan Wirt, Catawba

 

