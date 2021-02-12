Letter: Griffith (and Cline and all the others)

The frustrations and disappointment among Mr. Griffith’s constituents, myself included, have been clearly articulated in many letters to the editor in this paper. I, too, find his actions yet another demonstration of his failure to act in a responsible and appropriate manner. Frankly, he failed to represent us. I expect elected officials to listen to and represent the people who elected him (or her). And I do not expect my elected officials to act in a manner that fosters insurrection and violence against others.