Letter: Griffith broke oath to Constitution

In events prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Donald Trump did everything he could to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election. His dozens of court cases were summarily dismissed. The United States Supreme Court refused twice to take up his argument. In a phone conversation that lasted over an hour, he broke Georgia campaign laws by trying to get the Georgia Secretary of State to invent enough votes to give him Georgia’s electoral votes. Just as dangerous to our system of government, Trump pressured then Vice-President Pence to nullify the electoral votes. There was a noose outside the Capitol that infamous day as some Trump supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

Donald Trump’s dangerous lie that the Democrats stole the presidential election spread like wildfire after the election, as Trump inflamed thousands to take action on his behalf. This continual months’ long drumbeat and Trump’s inflammatory directives at his rally on the day of the certification of the electoral votes directly led to the assault on our system of government on January 6 and the death of five Americans. This rabid mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a direct attempt to stall or stop the electoral vote, a number armed with various weapons. Members of Congress had to flee from this mob of domestic terrorists, go to an undisclosed location, and remain there under lockdown for several hours. This should have been the needed final wake-up for Congressman Griffith and his fellow Republicans as to the very real danger of Trump’s lie. Unbelievably, it was not! Griffith and a large number of his fellow congressmen, safely back in the House, still voted to reject the electoral counts.