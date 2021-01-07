Letter: Griffith broke oath to defend Constitution

Dear Congressman Griffith:

You wrote me on December 10, 2020 explaining the entire election certification process, and I was grateful for that communication. Morgan, you and I have amicably disagreed on policy many times over the last years, but I never thought I would see you – an avid student of history and government - break your oath to defend the Constitution that you swore to uphold. In joining the seditious amicus brief to ask the Supreme Court to disenfranchise millions of voters, you joined in an effort to rip this country apart in your allegiance to a would-be authoritarian ruler. It is hard for me to imagine that you do not accept the peaceful transfer of power that is vital to our democracy?

I quote from your letter of December 10, 2020: “Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution gives states the authority to administer elections.” Also in your letter: “The Constitution and federal laws guarantee fundamental protections to voters.” So what gives you the right to ignore the GOP’s (my erstwhile party) long-held principle of States’ Rights? And what gives you the right to ignore your oath to uphold the Constitution that you so freely referenced in your December 10 letter?