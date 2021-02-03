Letter: Griffith is a malignancy on the country

It is good that some are finally discussing the 25th Amendment. The president may be mentally impaired, but like King Saul his love of power and self, his criminal behavior, his sedition and treason deserve hard time in a federal prison or hanging.

I've been advocating invoking the 25th Amendment for a few years now. However, I also want the FBI to get all over the Capitol Police failure. That total collapse and invisibility act has the stink hand of Trump all over it. Reverse conspiracy theory? Follow your eyes and ears, your facility to reason. See it. At the very least verify what actually happened. The sight of those pigs and their banners of hate in that building, defiling us is an image that will live forever in infamy.

Deplorables are indeed amongst us. Big work is ahead for "we the people." The sweat and tears of just people on the right, left, and in center are all required at the lab bench where the great experiment of forging a Democratic Republic was running.