Letter: Griffith is a malignancy on the country

It is good that some are finally discussing the 25th Amendment. The president may be mentally impaired, but like King Saul his love of power and self, his criminal behavior, his sedition and treason deserve hard time in a federal prison or hanging.
I've been advocating invoking the 25th Amendment for a few years now. However, I also want the FBI to get all over the Capitol Police failure. That total collapse and invisibility act has the stink hand of Trump all over it. Reverse conspiracy theory? Follow your eyes and ears, your facility to reason. See it. At the very least verify what actually happened. The sight of those pigs and their banners of hate in that building, defiling us is an image that will live forever in infamy.
Deplorables are indeed amongst us. Big work is ahead for "we the people." The sweat and tears of just people on the right, left, and in center are all required at the lab bench where the great experiment of forging a Democratic Republic was running.
Let's stay in metaphor. The procession to the lab must be "surgeons" to free us of what John Dean named a cancer on the presidency. That cancer, a wart compared to today's malignancy, was dealt with by what would be, upon reflection of January 6th's consequences, but a little liquid Nitrogen. Today's cancer spreads far from the tumorous White House, having metasticized into the Congress, courts, governmental departments and agencies, many corporate boardrooms, churches, schools and our families. Well, the treatment will be a long and arduous course of winning victories and of disappointments in the perfection quest.
It is for us that think we are the just, true lovers of the Republic, to get on with it. We owe those who came before. We owe the opportunity of carrying forward to those who come after us. I am sure we all owe this Republic.
My congressman will disavow this sedition, but Morgan Griffith, is now in the congressional hall of shame and a malignancy on this country.
John Nemeth, Christiansburg