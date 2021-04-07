Letter: Griffith is selective in defending the Constitution

I received Morgan Griffith's latest newsletter where he expresses strong defense of the Second Amendment. He is expressing his disagreement with two bills that would add protection to the sale and transfer of guns. It is obvious that he sees no relation of violence and guns in our nation and he would do nothing to help protect citizens from the excessive use of guns. He says he is concentrated on our protection by having guns to defend ourselves. I still am not sure where that need for defense comes to play unless you are guilty of doing some harm yourself.

It is so glaringly obvious that Griffith is very selective in defending the Constitution. He is obsessed with the second amendment but ignores the parts of the Constitution that define the basic processes of our democracy.

Griffith's newsletter is an obvious attempt to distract the dissatisfaction with him and his work to overturn the election. It is quite obvious an appeal to the far right to keep him in favor. I still do not understand why Griffith and the other Republicans ran from the congressional assembly on Jan. 6 when it was their allies who were storming the capitol to help overturn the electoral process. Where was their courage and integrity since they had signed on to the suits in court to overturn the election?