Letter: Griffith should be held accountable
Letter: Griffith should be held accountable

This week's disgusting, craven performance by 9th Congressional District Rep. Morgan Griffith in support of the Big Lie of election fraud and the armed insurrectionist riot in D.C. should disqualify him from holding public office.

Always more interested in representing his donors than regular voters in his home district, Griffith has fallen to a new low with the moral failings he demonstrated in Congress. It's time he was held accountable for his lying and cowardice.

Southwest Virginia deserves a government representative who is honest, decent, competent, with a real understanding of democracy. It's time for Griffith to resign in the shame he doesn't seem to feel.

Ann Fisher, Willis

 

