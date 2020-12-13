Letter: Griffith should call out Trump

Dear Congressman Griffith,

When you fail to speak out against Donald Trump’s lies about the election, you say so much to your constituents. When you allow Donald Trump to rail endlessly against the “rigged” election and to scream “fraud” at every vote count, your silence is deafening. You know there was no rigging and there was no fraud. Yet you let Donald Trump sell this bull to your district and the nation. Where’s your courage, congressman?

Your reluctance to speak up speaks loudly to everyone in your district. By your ignoring Donald Trump’s childish self-indulgent crying about his election loss, your turning a deaf ear says you find nothing wrong with his wrong-headed rants. You’re telling the truck driver in Abingdon “it’s OK to call fraud” when there’s no proof. You’re saying to the store owner in Covington and the farm family in Christiansburg that it’s fine to scream “I’ve been cheated” without a shred of evidence. Every time Donald Trump says the “election was stolen” without a challenge from you, you’re rubber-stamping his lies. When Donald Trump throws ugly temper tantrums day after day and you keep silent, you’re telling your district that what he’s doing and what it shows about his character and treachery is “no problem.” By ignoring Donald Trump’s lies, they become your lies.