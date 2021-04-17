Letter: Griffith should cosponsor Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Act

As I write today, it is a blustery chilly day. But the promise of spring is in the air. The trees are starting to bud and the first signs of new life are sprouting from the earth once again. We are coming out of a hard year, a difficult season and entering a time of renewal unlike any our county has seen before.

Many of us felt the impact of this past year all too dearly. And to those of you who did, I want to offer you my sympathies. Our nation, our world, has been changed.

Did you know that today, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias? Now more than ever, we need aid to support the emotionally, physically and financially draining role of being a caregiver. Thankfully, the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S.56/ H.R.1474) would provide much needed relief for our nation’s dementia caregivers.

As a caregiver, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. I work in healthcare. I’ve seen, over the course of this last year, the extra strain COVID-19 placed on families as they navigated caring for their loved ones through the pandemic. Imagine a world without Alzheimer’s!