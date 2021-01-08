 Skip to main content
Letter: Griffith should give justification for action
Letter: Griffith should give justification for action

Memo to Congressman Morgan Griffith, Washington, D.C.

RE: State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, & State of Wisconsin

Item of note: U.S. Constitution Article IV Section 1. Each state must respect the public acts of the others.

This voting citizen of the 9th congressional district cannot understand why you, Representative Griffith, supported the case Texas brought to the Supreme Court. There was no need for this anti-constitutional action by a representative elected without an opponent, particularly because your seat appears to be secure for the foreseeable future.

Voters of the 9th district deserve a public and honest justification for your action. An apology could be included.

Marion Ehrich, Blacksburg

 

