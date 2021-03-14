Letter: Griffith should not resign

Recently The Roanoke Times has printed numerous letters and columns suggesting that Reps. Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline should resign because they voted to sustain objections to slates of electors submitted by states they believed violated the Constitution in the presidential election of 2020. The contention that they should resign is absurd.

In 2017 several House Democrats objected to counting electoral votes but failed overall to gain any Senate support for their cause, a measure necessary to force a debate on their objections. Rep. Jim McGovern (MA) and Reps. Shelia Jackson Lee (TX), Maxine Waters (CA), and Pramila Jayapal (WA) all raised objections. Ironically then Vice-President Joe Biden was presiding over the joint session of Congress when this occurred.

All the above legislators are still serving in Congress. None resigned or was encouraged to do so. Unlike Griffith and Cline, none was accused of sedition, let alone ‘seditious conspiracy.’ None of them should have resigned nor should Rep. Griffith and Cline.

Elections for Congress are held every two years. Anyone who wishes to remove Rep. Griffith is free to support his opponent. That he had no opponent in 2020 suggests to me that he is rather popular in his district. The proposal that he resign is a desperate ploy.

Deena Flinchum, Blacksburg