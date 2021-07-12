 Skip to main content
Letter: Griffith should propose legislation to help coalfield communities
Letter: Griffith should propose legislation to help coalfield communities

I thank Congressman Morgan Griffith for co-sponsoring proposed federal legislation, the RECLAIM Act (H.R. 1733), which would accelerate spending of $1 billion to aid coal-mining areas. The funds would pay for reclamation, waterway cleanup, and economic diversification projects on former mines. As our nation’s energy infrastructure undergoes rapid change, coal-mining areas in Virginia and elsewhere have declined economically. RECLAIM Act expenditures would help to cushion that fall, at least for the short term.

For longer terms, I hope Congressman Griffith will face reality: the changing climate is a major driver of the shifting energy economy. Wide-ranging efforts to limit climate change are reducing fossil-fuel use and likely to continue. In that light, I encourage the Congressman to co-sponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA, H.R. 2307) which would establish a carbon-fee-and-dividend policy.

Yes, the EICDA would increase costs of fossil-fuel energy by imposing fees in proportion to climate-altering gas emissions. But those fees would be returned to all USA households as dividends on an equal per-person basis. Hence, the EICDA would cause many residents of Virginia’s 9th District, especially those with low incomes, to come out as net winners. The fees would incentivize further shifts away from energy sources such as coal to non-climate-altering renewables. Since Virginia’s coal production has fallen so much already and much remaining production is for export and specialty markets, further declines would be limited. Clearly, the dividend payments would benefit many residents of Virginia’s coal-producing areas. I encourage the Congressman to co-sponsor the EICDA; and to reconsider with an open mind how policy actions to limit climate change would affect the 9th District.

I also encourage the congressman to propose his own legislation to help coalfield communities. Legislation to incentivize renewable energy production on Appalachia’s extensive acreages of unused former coal mines, for example, would aid economic prospects in a manner consistent with the region’s history of producing energy. While helping coalfield areas, such action would also help to solve a larger problem: the changing climate that threatens well-being of current and future generations throughout the 9th District and everywhere.

Carl Zipper, Blacksburg

 

