Letter: Griffith should resign if he can't tell the truth

The violence that shocked the nation on Jan. 6 was driven by a big lie, perpetuated by many Republican leaders, that the 2020 election was fraudulent, resulting in the presidency being “stolen” from Donald Trump. This big lie may lead to further violence on inauguration day and beyond.

Preventing further violence requires those who believe the big lie to be told the truth by those they trust, namely the same Republican leaders who have perpetuated the big lie. Our own Congressman, Rep.. Morgan Griffith, had the audacity to object to a colleague calling the big lie a lie when Congress resumed the process of certifying the election once the violence ended.

Enough is enough, people died, and more may die if the big lie persists. Rep. Griffith needs to speak up and tell the truth prior to inauguration day. He knows the big lie is a lie, he knows Trump’s lawyers, when asked in court whether they had evidence of fraud, answered “no” every time.