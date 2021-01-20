Letter: Griffith should resign

To U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith,

For years, we've watched as you abandoned your duty to the Constitution, and chosen instead to swear allegiance to Donald Trump. As his agent you have misled your constituents by your failure to expose the president's lies and threatened their welfare by your negligence. For four years, you've coddled and defended a dictator because you found that many people who bought his baloney would also vote for you -- a complete sell-out.

On Jan. 6 the nation saw what happens when you and other seditionists remain silent while your president, year after year, seeds the country with division, anger, neglect and lies. The mad rage we all saw at the Capitol that evening was the culmination of Trump’s tantrum to blow up the election -- fueled by his web of lies, conspiracy theories and false rumors. He lit the fuse himself by his inflammatory charge to the rioters to do what they did. And they did it. By your silence, Morgan Griffith, you've become his accomplice.