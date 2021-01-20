Letter: Griffith should resign

To U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith,
For years, we've watched as you abandoned your duty to the Constitution, and chosen instead to swear allegiance to Donald Trump. As his agent you have misled your constituents by your failure to expose the president's lies and threatened their welfare by your negligence. For four years, you've coddled and defended a dictator because you found that many people who bought his baloney would also vote for you -- a complete sell-out.
On Jan. 6 the nation saw what happens when you and other seditionists remain silent while your president, year after year, seeds the country with division, anger, neglect and lies. The mad rage we all saw at the Capitol that evening was the culmination of Trump’s tantrum to blow up the election -- fueled by his web of lies, conspiracy theories and false rumors. He lit the fuse himself by his inflammatory charge to the rioters to do what they did. And they did it. By your silence, Morgan Griffith, you've become his accomplice.
The rage Trump has cooked for years overflowed on the Capitol grounds that day. Where you could have stood against this chaos by speaking truth to power, you did nothing. You watched for years while Trump stirred the darkest motives in our national psyche for his own devious triumph. You didn't challenge the president because he had uncovered and exploited a vein of hatred and revenge mentality in this country which you found you could use to get reelected. You just stood by his side, watched it happen and looked the other way.
You've clearly chosen Trump over truth and sold your integrity to keep your job. Good for you. But because we deserve a congressman who serves the Constitution, not a fraudulent dictator, you must resign your office.
The explosion of national anger and rage, stoked by Trump and abetted by you and the other sheep, has exposed you and your president for what you are -- losers.
We all deserve better. Now.
John M. Givens, Salem