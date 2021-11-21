Letter: Griffith sold his soul to Trump

In his farewell address, our first president George Washington devoted much of his statement to a warning about the threat of corrupt, self-serving politicians to the longevity of the republic. In essence, without morality, no nation can long endure.
Thus, Washington noted that the survival of our republic requires politicians who operate on virtues of honesty and justice. Otherwise, corrupt politicians are “likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” Accordingly, “this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.”
Congressman Morgan Griffith cannot be counted among those who strive to guard our liberty with morality.
Griffith aligned and allied himself with Trump and Trump’s insurrectionists, seditionists and domestic terrorists who attempted a violent overthrow of the government to install Trump as a tyrant, e.g., Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, The Three Percenters, QAnon far-right extremist wackadoodles, white supremacists and neo-Nazis.
Indeed, as an inside man who made every effort to overturn the election results, he was a part of this attempted coup d’état. After Jan. 6, Griffith and his Republican colleagues have attempted to minimize, mischaracterize and divert attention and accountability away from this attempted coup. They have sought to block any investigation into the sources of this attack on and attempt to destroy our democracy.
“He that once enters a tyrant’s door becomes a slave though he were free before.” − Sophocles
Considering how readily and wholeheartedly Griffith sold his soul to Trump, there must not have been much of substance or value there before.
Rick Surratt, Salem