Letter: Griffith still the right representative for the 9th District

The most important race in Virginia's 9th Congressional District this year is for Congress and it’s imperative that we reelect Morgan Griffith.

Rep. Griffith, a native of the area, is a hard-working, smart and experienced lawmaker. He understands that a bill having a nice name doesn’t mean he should vote for it. He understands the subtleties of the language and the implications it could have down the road. A colleague of his in Washington said he’s the “go-to” to understand lengthy and complex bills. He said when Morgan says he’s read the bill, he means he’s actually read the bill! Not scanned it or had his staff read it, but he has read it!

An “all of the above” approach is the best to address our current energy needs and this is Morgan’s approach. He is working to provide funding to revitalize coal communities by reclaiming and restoring abandoned mine sites to create jobs and increase our coal production.

A true a deficit hawk, he is currently working on legislation that would force Congress to spend no more than it takes in. It would require the president to submit a balanced budget and would require a supermajority to raise the debt ceiling.

Our farmers have been dealt huge blows by an overreaching Environmental Protection Agency, as well as others, and their unelected bureaucrats. They have made it virtually impossible for them to work their land and raise their livestock. An example is the Waters of the USA Program, which gives the EPA the authority to define drainage ditches and low spots as navigable waters, therefore subject to the Clean Water Act. Congressman Griffith continues to fight against this.

I am casting my vote for Morgan Griffith to represent us in the 9th U.S. Congressional District and encourage you to do the same. He is the one we need watching out for our tax dollars and taking care that legislation passed does as it is intended.

Marilyn Osborne-Bach, Huddleston