Letter: Griffith supported law that protects workers from harassment

We thank U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith for his support of survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Because of his leadership on the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021, survivors can finally speak out and seek justice in a court of law, rather than being relegated to the secret chamber of forced arbitration where they are typically forced to remain silent about the harassment or assault they have endured at work. Griffith led the effort to ensure the bipartisan passage of this legislation.