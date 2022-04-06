 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Griffith supported law that protects workers from harassment

We thank U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith for his support of survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Because of his leadership on the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021, survivors can finally speak out and seek justice in a court of law, rather than being relegated to the secret chamber of forced arbitration where they are typically forced to remain silent about the harassment or assault they have endured at work. Griffith led the effort to ensure the bipartisan passage of this legislation.

Thanks to Griffith, workplaces across Virginia and the country will be a safer place for millions of people. We are grateful for his steadfast support and look forward to working with him to make workplaces safer.

Gretchen Carlson & Julie Roginsky, Co-Founders, Lift Our Voices

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hybrid car earning its keep

My old Toyota Corolla served me well for over 12 years. But as I mainly use it to drive to work or go shopping, I was mostly getting the 25 mp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert