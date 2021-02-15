Letter: Griffith tarnished Southwest Virginia

An open letter to Rep. Morgan Griffith,

I am writing to you today to express my disappointment in your decision to push baseless conspiracy theories challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential elections, especially in regards to your decision to object to the legitimate results of that election on the floor of the House, even after an armed mob attempted to overthrow our duly elected government.

Our government cannot long function if its very democratic foundations are so constantly and brazenly assaulted by disinformation and dishonesty. You know well that this election was secure and that, as described by Chris Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, "the American people should have 100% confidence in their vote." You know well that President Trump has filed dozens of lawsuits none of which have presented any sufficient evidence of fraud - indeed the vast majority have been tossed out for being utterly baseless.

You have defended yourself on the basis that you are representing your constituents, but your words and actions do not represent us. Indeed, you have tarnished Southwest Virginia on the national stage. Many of your Republican colleagues have had the courage to tell the truth about the 2020 election - when will you?

Ryan Wesdock, Newport