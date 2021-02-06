Letter: Griffith violated sacred duty to country

As a constituent of Morgan Griffith, I feel that his only honorable course is to resign, since he has violated his sacred duty to our country.

Members of Congress who backed President Trump's ceaseless lies about a supposedly "stolen" election are guilty of inciting sedition. Court after court after court threw out scores of baseless lawsuits unable to present any evidence whatever of widespread fraud.

The only real misconduct in this election was the endless attempt to suppress the vote where it might prove inconvenient to the President. And yet, numerous members of Congress, including Griffith, have chosen to wound the very heart of our democracy by undermining Americans' faith in their elections.

Mr. Griffith saw on Wednesday the consequences of this willful deception of the American people. And yet, even after a violent and seditious assault that has left a police officer dead and the Capitol building desecrated, he still chose to undermine our democracy by objecting to the certification of the electoral vote. He has demeaned his office and endangered his country.