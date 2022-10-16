Letter: Griffith votes against bill that helps his district

Many bills go through Congress and become laws. It can be difficult, at times, to see what impact these laws have on "everyday" Americans. Our congressman in the 9th District, Morgan Griffith, not only voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, but claimed that the act will make our lives "harder."

What does the act do? It helps United States industries and employees. A cause of U.S. and worldwide inflation is disruption in global supply chains caused by the COVID pandemic. To address this, the act sets aside money to encourage local industries. As more products are made in America, the country will not be as affected by global supply chain politics and disruption. A most important side benefit is increasing American-based jobs.

Unfortunately, many companies have raised prices during this period, making record profits. The act addresses these companies in two ways: by taxing stock buybacks, forcing companies to invest rather than hoard; and by closing an outrageous loophole so that companies, like Amazon and Google, can no long pay zero federal taxes, but rather 15%. Is it socialist to require such companies to pay at least as much tax as lower-paid employees?

Also, the act focuses on medical costs. It allows Medicare to negotiate pricing on prescription drugs so that Canadians no longer will pay far less than Americans for American-developed prescription drugs. It caps out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year for Medicare patients and controls insulin costs.

Why did Congressman Griffith vote against this helpful bill? He is supposed to be representing his constituents in the 9th District. By his voting record, he is doing anything but!

Cynthia Chappelka, Blacksburg