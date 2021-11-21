Letter: Griffith's duplicity shows his true feelings about veterans

In response to Morgan Griffith's newsletter: one does not "make a better republic" by attempting a coup of said republic or by furthering attempts to enthrone a king. Continuing support of such acts show your true feelings about veterans' service.

You can certainly be proud of the fine job your propagandists are doing but that just puts you right up there with the likes of Stalin and Mao … which is a pretty far cry from any patriotic service ... and it's anything but "conservative," provable since there’s books on the topic.

So I am an actual veteran. That being the case, I’m taking this opportunity to inform you that I did not serve this country for the sake of a Hitler ... a Stalin … or a Mao. I did not serve this nation for the sake of a new aristocracy. I did not serve this country for the sake of "greed is good." I did not serve this country for the sake of those who would routinely lie, cheat and steal.

In fact, I cannot recall a single man or woman that I served with that ever espoused belief in a legislature for sale to the highest bidder, or pretty much anything that passes for what the Republican party these days is up to. Our service was not in support of the political tactics of this nation’s former enemies that you routinely employ and engage in without so much as a give a shit. We stood against those very things.