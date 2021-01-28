Letter: Griffith's sell-out

- Putin? Putin is a great guy.

- I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia.

- We’ve got China right where we want them.

- I know more than anyone about how to manage a pandemic.

- No one’s done more for the Black community than I have.

And your new favorite Trump lie:

- If Texas doesn’t like the election results of four other states, the Supreme Court can just throw those results out.

Without saying a word, Mr. Griffith, you’ve told us exactly what you stand for.

Former Secretary of State George Schultz recently wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post: “The best leaders trust their followers with the truth, and you know what happens as a result? Their followers trust them back. With that bond, they can do big, hard things together, changing the world for the better.”

A simple test of a strong leader. But a measure you clearly fail.

Shame on you, Morgan Griffith.

John M. Givens, Salem