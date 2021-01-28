 Skip to main content
Letter: Griffith's sell-out
Letter: Griffith's sell-out

To Rep. Morgan Griffith,

When I didn’t see your name on the Texas/Trump Supreme Court brief, I hoped you’d reached the limit of your mindless loyalty to Trump. A day later, I learned the truth. The desperate lawsuit you signed is a joke - on you. And by signing on, Congressman, you’ve become the president’s stooge. Trump owns you. He’s your Putin.

With your pledge of allegiance to him, you’re committed to everything that Trump is - the lies, the incompetence, the neglect, the raging ego. It’s all you, now.

It’s clear what you believe now, so don’t forget your lines:

- Charlottesville had good people on both sides.

- Actually, I won Wisconsin.

- Kim Jung Un finally respects the US.

- Masks? I choose not to wear one.

- I was the person who saved pre-existing conditions in your healthcare.

- I never called John McCain a loser.

- Q-Anon believers just love their country.

- It was a perfect phone call.

- If we stopped testing now, we’d have very few cases, if any.

- We’re rounding the turn on the virus.

- Putin? Putin is a great guy.

- I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia.

- We’ve got China right where we want them.

- I know more than anyone about how to manage a pandemic.

- No one’s done more for the Black community than I have.

And your new favorite Trump lie:

- If Texas doesn’t like the election results of four other states, the Supreme Court can just throw those results out.

Without saying a word, Mr. Griffith, you’ve told us exactly what you stand for.

Former Secretary of State George Schultz recently wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post: “The best leaders trust their followers with the truth, and you know what happens as a result? Their followers trust them back. With that bond, they can do big, hard things together, changing the world for the better.”

A simple test of a strong leader. But a measure you clearly fail.

Shame on you, Morgan Griffith.

John M. Givens, Salem

 

