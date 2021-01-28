Letter: Griffith's sell-out

To Rep. Morgan Griffith,
When I didn’t see your name on the Texas/Trump Supreme Court brief, I hoped you’d reached the limit of your mindless loyalty to Trump. A day later, I learned the truth. The desperate lawsuit you signed is a joke - on you. And by signing on, Congressman, you’ve become the president’s stooge. Trump owns you. He’s your Putin.
With your pledge of allegiance to him, you’re committed to everything that Trump is - the lies, the incompetence, the neglect, the raging ego. It’s all you, now.
It’s clear what you believe now, so don’t forget your lines:
- Charlottesville had good people on both sides.
- Actually, I won Wisconsin.
- Kim Jung Un finally respects the US.
- Masks? I choose not to wear one.
- I was the person who saved pre-existing conditions in your healthcare.
- I never called John McCain a loser.
- Q-Anon believers just love their country.
- It was a perfect phone call.
- If we stopped testing now, we’d have very few cases, if any.
- We’re rounding the turn on the virus.
- Putin? Putin is a great guy.
- I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia.
- We’ve got China right where we want them.
- I know more than anyone about how to manage a pandemic.
- No one’s done more for the Black community than I have.
And your new favorite Trump lie:
- If Texas doesn’t like the election results of four other states, the Supreme Court can just throw those results out.
Without saying a word, Mr. Griffith, you’ve told us exactly what you stand for.
Former Secretary of State George Schultz recently wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post: “The best leaders trust their followers with the truth, and you know what happens as a result? Their followers trust them back. With that bond, they can do big, hard things together, changing the world for the better.”
A simple test of a strong leader. But a measure you clearly fail.
Shame on you, Morgan Griffith.
John M. Givens, Salem