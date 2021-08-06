Letter: Groceries for guns

There will be a gun trade-in program in Roanoke!

Hooray and hallelujah!

I never imagined that I would read such wonderful news. Recently, some visionaries including the Roanoke City Council, the Roanoke Police Department, the Roanoke branch of the NAACP, and the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition got together and dreamed the impossible dream.

Persons can bring their guns to the Lawson Building at 401 Gainsboro Road N.W. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21. They will be given gift cards to a local grocery store in return, a $250 card for a semi-automatic handgun, $150 for a shotgun, rifle or revolver, and $50 for a nonfunctioning gun.

Contributions to further this effort can be made to the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition.

After the guns are collected my hope is that Roanoke's own world renowned sculptor Betty Branch would melt them down and form them into a peace sculpture, perhaps a dove or other symbol of peace.

I know this is possible because in 2019 I witnessed Shane Claiborne, author of a number of books on reducing gun violence, melt down several guns and form a garden tool right in the parking lot of Bonsack Baptist Church.