Letter: Grow up, reporters, candidates don't owe you answers

I interpreted the guest editorial published in The Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, “GOP candidates mostly silent on 2020 election,” to have strong overtones of indignation and entitlement.

What makes any reporter at The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star believe he/she is entitled to replies from any of the GOP candidates named?

A spoiled child may believe it is entitled to immediate attention from grown-ups, but a local news outlet — with its anti-GOP biases clearly on display — is not entitled to indignation on the basis of its being a barely relevant local news outlet.

If that editorial was meant to reveal something disdainful about a handful of GOP candidates, congrats — the loaded questions presented in the editorial just happened to reveal something dreadful about itself.

So, to The Free Lance-Star: You weren’t rewarded with answers you had childishly expected upon your demanding them in childish fashion. Please throw your tantrum some direction other than your few remaining readers' faces. Now paraphrasing my own mother of blessed memory: “If you want to be treated like a newspaper, act like one.”

Jason Cohen, Blue Ridge

