Letter: Gun buybacks a waste of money

On June 19 he wrote about a gun buyback program. Deep into the article he did admit that “It’s fair to say that last year’s gun buyback has not reduced firearm violence in the city.”

This year, according to Casey, they gave $50 gift cards even for inoperable guns. How is that going to help? Seems like a waste of money to me. But this is a common practice for buyback programs. Criminals are not going to sell their guns back, except for their old, nonworking or barely working guns. And then they’ll use the money (or the money saved on groceries, in this case) to buy new, working guns!