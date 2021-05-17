 Skip to main content
Letter: Gun control advocates ignore culture of violence created by the "performing arts"
Letter: Gun control advocates ignore culture of violence created by the "performing arts"

Individuals demanding strict gun control laws, including the confiscation of all guns, are so quick to jump on any gun related incident. They rush to propose new laws and restrictions that allegedly will eliminate or reduce gun related injuries and deaths. They are so quick to take away the right to own a gun from honest citizens.

None of the gun control advocates ever criticize or propose restrictions for the TV shows, video games and movies which include so many brutal scenes of gun violence.

A number of TV shows show the use of automatic firearms killing multiple individuals. These venues are teaching the culture of violence.

Many of the top earning movies, video games, and TV programs include gun violence generating huge profits for the investors.

Celebrities earn enormous incomes by appearing in movies and TV series which include gun violence. The media honors and celebrates celebrities who win awards for their performance in these violent shows.

The introduction of smart phones, smart TVs, tablets, and computers has exploded opportunities for the culture of violence to be forced on us. Every night there is battle by the networks for viewers. It seems that the “creative liberals” believe that shows containing gun violence will increase ratings.

Of course, any opposition to these TV programs, video games and movies is immediately put down as a violation to their First Amendment Right to free speech!

Why do we allow the culture of violence in movies, video games and TV shows to continue? Why the double standard?

Joseph E. Elligson, Roanoke

 

