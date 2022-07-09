Letter: Gun legislation a start, but we could do more

On June 24, Congress passed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major gun legislation in 30 years. We should celebrate this accomplishment and applaud Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine for supporting it.

We should also note who stood in opposition. My representative, Rep. Morgan Griffith, who has an A+ NRA rating, voted no. The bill provides roughly $13 billion to address mental health programs and school safety, closes the dating/partner loophole, enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21, and incentivizes states to pass “red flag” laws that allow law enforcement to temporarily seize a person’s gun if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.

What the legislation doesn’t do, however, is require universal background checks, limit high-capacity magazines, raise the age for buying an assault rifle to 21, or ban them completely.

A 2021 Fact Check by USA Today listed 11 mass shootings since 2012 that were carried out using an AR-15 style rifle. It is the weapon of choice for those wishing to cause the greatest harm to the most people in the shortest period of time.

AR-15 style rifles were the guns used by the shooters (ages 20 and 18) in the massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook and 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

My granddaughters visited me recently. The youngest has just completed fourth grade. She loves school and is sad to leave her teachers. But she is also excited about the trip she will take with her father, also a teacher, this summer. After they left, I couldn’t stop thinking about the 19 children and two teachers who will never get the chance to enjoy another summer, and the broken-hearted families they leave behind.

Please act. Call your elected officials — all of them! Ask what actions they are taking to prevent gun violence. Join a gun violence prevention organization. Make sure like-minded friends and family are registered to vote, and vote in all elections! Your voice matters, but only if you insist it be heard.

Susan Wamsley, Blacksburg